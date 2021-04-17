Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $8.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,379.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,186.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

