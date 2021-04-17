Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.