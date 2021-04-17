Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,493,549.63 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,549.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,021,787.52.

ALTR stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 336.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

