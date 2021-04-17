Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $41.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,296.66. 1,373,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,853.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

