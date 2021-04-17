AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 54.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.