Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $60.74. 17,500,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

