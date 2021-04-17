Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. 2,242,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

