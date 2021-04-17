Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded down $21.01 on Friday, reaching $2,433.21. 639,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,352.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,091.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,482.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.