Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62.

