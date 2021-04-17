Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

