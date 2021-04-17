Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $237.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.40.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $249.25 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

