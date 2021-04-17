Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 197727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,401,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.