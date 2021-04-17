Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

