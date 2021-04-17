Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of AA traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 17,749,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

