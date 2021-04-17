Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,859,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

