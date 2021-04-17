Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.