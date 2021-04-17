Akash Network (AKT) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $315.68 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00299147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.80 or 0.00765793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,511.62 or 1.00265663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.44 or 0.00853218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 131,481,759 coins and its circulating supply is 46,123,234 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.