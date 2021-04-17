Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSF opened at $122.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. Airbus has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $125.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.