Airbus’ (EADSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of EADSF opened at $122.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. Airbus has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $125.40.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
