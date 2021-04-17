Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 462.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ABNB opened at $175.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.62.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

