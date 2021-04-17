Airbloc Price Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $4,146.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00068785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.00738777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00087493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00032967 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

