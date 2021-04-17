AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the March 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIBRF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.