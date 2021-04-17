Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.22.

AFRM stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03. Affirm has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

