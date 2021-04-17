Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 16,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,156. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

