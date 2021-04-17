Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.