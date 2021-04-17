AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.68

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 6402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in AECOM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

