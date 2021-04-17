AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 85 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $335,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 168.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

