AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 345 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

