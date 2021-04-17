Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AVK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

