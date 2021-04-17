Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AVK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
