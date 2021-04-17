Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$4.25 at CIBC

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

