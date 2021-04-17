Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,919 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.0% during the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 620,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $294,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 79.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 51.7% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $523.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.21 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,958 shares of company stock valued at $52,712,499. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

