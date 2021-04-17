Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Abhay Parasnis Sells 4,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abhay Parasnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

