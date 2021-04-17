Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
AELTF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
