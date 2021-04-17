Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

AELTF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

