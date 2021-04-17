Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of ACCD opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $24,255,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

