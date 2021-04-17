Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $285.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

