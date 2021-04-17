Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.9135 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

