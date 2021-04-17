ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.78.

ACAD opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

