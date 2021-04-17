ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

