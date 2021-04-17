$769.05 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post sales of $769.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $636.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. 1,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

