$75.76 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $75.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.47 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $322.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $337.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $382.13 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.