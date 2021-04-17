$75.76 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $75.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.47 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $322.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $337.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $382.13 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.