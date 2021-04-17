$724.92 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce sales of $724.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $741.40 million and the lowest is $714.80 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $701.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

LECO traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 89.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.