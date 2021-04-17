$7.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $33.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

