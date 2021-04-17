$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce sales of $6.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $22.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $513.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

