5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $294.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.