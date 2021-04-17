5,937 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.