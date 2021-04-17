$583.33 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $583.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.00 million and the lowest is $563.90 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $568.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

