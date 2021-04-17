51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.