$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.20 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $53.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $835.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $856.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

