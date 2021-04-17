443 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.79. 1,626,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,322. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.