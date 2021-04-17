3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

