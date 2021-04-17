3,690 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $72.11 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

